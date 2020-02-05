Noticeable jump in graduation numbers for Six Nations secondary students

by Donna Duric Writer The graduation rate for Six Nations secondary school students jumped by 13 per cent in 2018-2019 compared to the previous year. The Grand Erie District School Board native advisor to the board, Jeannie Martin, presented the statistics for 2018-2019 to Six Nations Elected Council last week and the results show that the grade 12 graduation rate increased by 13 per cent last year compared to the year before. In 2018-2019, 73 of 111 grade 12 students successfully completed their Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) requirements for a graduation rate of 66 per cent. In the previous year, 2017-2018, the graduation rate was 53 per cent, with 86 of 162 grade 12 students successfully completing their OSSD requirements. However, credit accumulation rates dropped in 2018-2019. In 2018-2019,…



