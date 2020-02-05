Proposed medical cannabis company held up by controversial soil issue

By Donna Duric Writer A local businessman looking to set up a medical cannabis processing and packaging plant on Six Nations is facing another stumbling block in light of Six Nations Elected Council’s temporary moratorium on bringing soil to the reserve. Former councillor and local businessman Ross Johnson sought council support last Tuesday to truck soil to the plant site, slated to begin construction in six weeks, but was told there was a three-week moratorium on bringing fill into the community until council develops regulations on importing soil here. The moratorium came after two recent incidents where dump trucks bringing soil onto the reserve were stopped by community members amid concerns of contamination and soil quality. “We’ve put a hold on truckloads of dirt coming into our community until we…



