SNEC aproves renewal of bingo hall loan

Six Nations Elected Council has approved the renewal for the Six Nations Bingo Hall Loan with BMO Bank of Montreal effective February 29th, 2020. The loan has been renewed at an amount not to exceed $2,610,000.00 at an interest rate of 2.49 per cent for a term and amortization period of 60 months. Every five years the loan comes up for renewal and the Elected Council tenders out to multiple financial institutions to ensure that they are getting the best interest rate available. The loan is being renewed with the Bank of Montreal at a slightly lower interest rate than the previous loan which was also with BMO. The terms and conditions haven’t changed from the last loan….



