RCMP have raided Wet'suwet'en Land Defender Camps - The Turtle Island News

RCMP arrested at least 14 people Monday at the first camp site and Thursday moved in on the last quiet protest with more than a dozen RCMP vehicles and officers arresting an unknown number of people including photographer Jesse Winter, a freelance journalist reporting from the site. RCMP are also dening they jammed communications, stopping information from flowing from the camps. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) said, “We are in absolute outrage and a state of painful Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefsanguish as we witness the Wet’suwet’en people having their Title and Rights brutally trampled on and their right to self-determination denied,” after learning of the arrests todays.

” Forcing Indigenous peoples off their own territory is in complete and disgusting violation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which the Horgan government recently committed to uphold through Bill 41, and which the Trudeau government has also committed to uphold through yet to be introduced legislation. Indigenous rights are human rights and they cannot be ignored or sidestepped for any reason in the world, and certainly not for an economic interest. We call on the RCMP to immediately stand down, and we call on the Crown to immediately take responsibility for ending this violence.”

Camps were set-up to defend Wet’suwet’en lands against a TransCanada Corp’s fracked gas pipeline, Coastal GasLink, that hereditary leadership had denied access to. Wet’suwet’en people and supporters had set up three checkpoints at a bridge and along a remote forest service road known as camp 39KM, 44 and 66KMs. The checkpoints prevented people from accessing the pipeline project that was crossing their traditional territory. The project is about 300 km west of Prince George, B.C. The pipeline will transport natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a liquiefied natural gas project scheduled to be built on the coast.

RCMP began enforcing a December court injunction Monday arresting 14.

“Prayers for the Wet’suwet’en leadership and people, we are standing with you and we always will,” stated Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Secretary-Treasurer of the UBCIC. “We categorically reject the insulting notion that the Crown and RCMP did everything they could to prevent this. There are always options that can be taken by the Crown. It is never an option to have a pipeline go through the territory of the proper Title and Rights holders who have not provided their consent. Premier Horgan, we have to ask, why didn’t you just go meet with the Hereditary Chiefs when you were invited, and stop this from happening? No schedule is too busy to accommodate a meeting that could have had major impacts on preventing the violence we are all now witnessing.”

Chief Don Tom, Vice-President of the UBCIC concluded “Using armed force to take Indigenous peoples off their unceded and traditional territories against their will is not reconciliation, it is colonialism in all of its ugliness and hypocrisy. We are humbled and inspired by the resolute and unwavering commitment of the Wet’suwet’en people to defend their territories from a resource extraction project that will have dire impacts on their lands and waters and accelerate climate change. I repeat the wise words of Na’Moks, Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en, who stated ‘we remain peaceful and respectful because we are on the right side of history.’”

Gidimt’en checkpoint, Jerome Turner/ Ricochet.

In December B.C. passing legislation enshrining the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into provincial law . B.C, Premier John Horgan called it one of the proudest moments of his life.

A month later RCMP forcibly remove Indigenous leaders from their own territory to push through a fracked gas pipeline, Coastal GasLink.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the UN Humans Rights Commissioner, and Amnesty International have all called on Canadian government to immediately stop the construction of Coastal GasLink, the Trans Mountain pipeline and the Site C hydroelectric dam because they don’t have Indigenous consent.

Coastal GasLink is a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline crossing Wet’suwet’en territory. It will feed into a LNG (liquid natural gas) expansion proposed in Kitimat, BC on the west coast. Greenhouse gas emissions from that project would be equivalent to adding more than 856,831 cars to the road. That number could more than double in phase 2 of the project, says Green Peace activist Mike Huema.

Updates can be round a on twitter @UnistotenCamp, @Gidimten, @ricochet_en for more immediate updates.