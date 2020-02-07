Police Investigating Oakville Place Mall Robbery

​On Thursday, February 6, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service attended Peoples Jewellers in Oakville Place Mall (240 Leighland Avenue, Oakville) for reports of a robbery.

At approximately 9:00 pm, two suspects entered the mall wearing white hazmat-type suits, and proceeded directly to Peoples Jewellers. Once inside the store, one suspect began to smash a display case at the rear of the store with a crowbar. The other suspect sprayed a fire extinguisher directly at the store’s surveillance cameras. Both suspects ransacked the display case and fled the mall in a dark coloured SUV.

Suspects are described as (see attached photos):

Suspect 1: Male, black balaclava, white hazmat-type suit, black shoes, white soles, white gloves, black bag.

Suspect 2: Male, black balaclava, respirator mask, white hazmat-type suit, black gloves, black shoes.

There were no physical injuries sustained during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam video in the area of Oakville Place mall last night around 9:00 pm to contact investigators.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Barry Malciw of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at (905) 825-4747 ext. 2218.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

