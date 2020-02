CALEDONIA- A group of Wet’suwet’en supporters has shut down the north lane of the Caledonia Bypass. Earlier today the CN Rail line at Six Nations was shut down for an hour. The Bypass shutdown is causing a backup on Highway 6 northbound. Last Thursday a group shut down the westbound lane of the 403 for an hour during rush hour causing traffic backups for miles.

UPDATE: OPP have now blocked off all lanes coming down the Caledonia Bypass and diverting traffic. NO lanes are open.

