Brantford police searching for two men considered armed and dangerous in city shooting

The Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit has continued to investigate the homicide which occurred Saturday morning at the Galaxy Motel on Colborne Street East, Brantford.

On Saturday February 8, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m. Brantford Police Service responded with Emergency Medical Services to a call regarding a male who was suffering from a gunshot wound at a motel on Colborne Street East. Community Patrol Officers attended to the motel where they located three male victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to hospital. A 42 year old male from Brantford has since succumbed to his injuries while two males, 25 and 26, from Brantford remain in hospital.

As a result of the investigation two people have been arrested and two people are currently wanted on arrest warrants.

Accused #3 (wanted)

Roger Earl VanEvery, 35 year old male from Brantford is charged with Murder, Attempt Murder with a Firearm x2 and Conspiracy to Commit Murder under the Criminal Code.

VanEvery is described as a male, Indigenous, 5’9”, 170 lbs, dark hair, brown eyes with a tattoo “13” upper right arm. He may be in the Brantford or Hamilton area.

Accused #4 (wanted)

Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 22 year old male from Hamilton is charged with Murder, Attempt Murder with a Firearm x2, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Careless Use of a Firearm under the Criminal Code.

Idrish is described as a male, middle eastern, 5’7”, 125 lbs, dark hair and brown eyes. He may be in the Brantford or Hamilton area.

The accused Roger VanEvery and Shajjad Idrish should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach them, contact police or 9-1-1.

Members of the Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. This incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance of the area is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively a web tip may be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

