CN Freight line through Six Nations shut down by Wet’suwet’en supporters today

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-About 20 people are blocking a CN Rail Line on Pauline Johnson Road today ( Monday Feb., 10, 2020) in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in their fight to stop the Coastal Gaslink pipeline from crossing their traditional lands without their consent.

At Six Nations a group of people has setup a teepee at the rail line and are blocking it with posters and standing on the line to shut down freight trains that travel on the line. It’s the second Six Nations solidarity action to hit a major transport line since last Thursday when a group blocked Highway 403 at Hwy 6 during rush hour traffic.

The rally joins a series of rallies that have shut down Canadian highways and rail lines country wide since RCMP began arresting Wet’suwet’en land defenders last week.

RCMP are into day five moving to shut down protests in northern B.C., near Houston, B.C. on an area of land part of the Wet’suwet’en Nation. RCMP are moving slowling kilometre by kilimetre and have arrested 21 people over the weekend RCMP are imposing a court injunction to remove the protesters.

Rallies in Toronto shutdown both passenger and freight service on Via Rail lines from Toronto to Montreal and at Belleville. Since last Thursday 68 trains have been cancelled affecting an estimated 14,000 passengers as protests continue. CP also cancelled trains when people began walking on and around tracks. GoTrains on the Barrie line were also suspended but as a precaution. MORE TO COME…

