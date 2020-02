UPDATE:

The CN Rail Line on Pauline Johnson Road has re-opened as of noon today.

The line had been shut down at 11 a.m. and an hour later re-opened. About 20 people shutdown the line this morning in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in B.C..

