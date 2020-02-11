ANIMAL FECES SMEARED ON VEHICLES

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, February 9, 2020, at approximately 9:33 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a mischief at a 1st Avenue, Delhi, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and smeared what appeared to be animal feces on two vehicles that were parked in the driveway of a residence.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

SHOPLIFTER FACING CHARGE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Saturday, February 8, 2020, at approximately 2:23 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment responded to a shoplifting incident after being called to a Queensway East, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that the accused attended a store and removed merchandise. Officers patrolling the area subsequently located the accused at a second store located on Queensway East and took them into custody without incident.

As a result, police charged 22-year-old Rachel Marlene KLOET of Haldimand County, Ontario with theft under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS THIEF AFTER ENTERING VEHICLE

Individual Facing Several Charges

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Friday, February 7, 2020, at approximately 1:17 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle at a Kent Street North, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that an unknown individual was confronted by a vehicle owner after catching them inside their vehicle stealing items. Officers arrived on scene however the unknown suspect fled from the area. At approximately 3:05 a.m., officers were patrolling in the area of Colborne Street South when they were flagged down by a resident about a suspicious person that had just entered their property. Officer subsequently located the individual and determined that it was the same person involved in theft from motor vehicle earlier in the night.

As a result of investigation, police charged 42-year-old Jason Lee WINTER of Norfolk County, Ontario with the following offences:

Theft under $5,000 from motor vehicle

Trespassing at night (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Fentanyl

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

