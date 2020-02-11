Police

Hagersville woman facing multiple charges as a result of a collision

February 11, 2020 138 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 36-year-old individual after investigating a single vehicle collision at a Highway 6, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday February 10, 2020 at 3:20 a.m., OPP responded to Highway 6 for a single vehicle collision.

When officers arrived they noticed the vehicle was unoccupied.

A search of the area was completed and an individual, later determined to be the driver of the vehicle, was located.

OPP investigation determined the vehicle was reported stolen and the individual was placed under arrest.

Further investigation determined the licence plates were also stolen and during a search of the individual, officers located a quantity of illicit drugs.

OPP has charged 36-year-old Barbara LUMMIS of Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of a schedule I substance (methamphetamine)
  • Driving a motor vehicle with no drivers licence
  • Use plates unauthorized for motor vehicle
  • Fail to remain at the scene of a collision

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

ANIMAL FECES SMEARED ON VEHICLES

February 11, 2020 21

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, February 9, 2020, at approximately 9:33 a.m., the Ontario Provincial…

Read more
Police

Police Investigating Oakville Place Mall Robbery

February 7, 2020 122

​On Thursday, February 6, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service attended Peoples Jewellers in Oakville Place…

Read more

Leave a Reply