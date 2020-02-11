Hagersville woman facing multiple charges as a result of a collision

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 36-year-old individual after investigating a single vehicle collision at a Highway 6, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday February 10, 2020 at 3:20 a.m., OPP responded to Highway 6 for a single vehicle collision.

When officers arrived they noticed the vehicle was unoccupied.

A search of the area was completed and an individual, later determined to be the driver of the vehicle, was located.

OPP investigation determined the vehicle was reported stolen and the individual was placed under arrest.

Further investigation determined the licence plates were also stolen and during a search of the individual, officers located a quantity of illicit drugs.

OPP has charged 36-year-old Barbara LUMMIS of Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

Driving a motor vehicle with no drivers licence

Use plates unauthorized for motor vehicle

Fail to remain at the scene of a collision

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice