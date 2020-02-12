Local News
Brantford reviewing communication protocols after chemical spill

February 12, 2020 48 views
Booms were put in place between the tributary and the Grand River after the leak began over a week ago. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer The City of Brantford is reviewing its communications protocols after it failed to immediately report a petrochemical spill into the Grand River Jan. 28. The Turtle Island News broke the story almost a week later after a concerned citizen noticed her dog became sick after drinking water from the river. She said she called the city and was informed there was a hydrocarbon (found in petroleum) leaking into the river. The leak came from a brownfield site at 168 Colborne St. owned by King and Benton, which is remediating the site for eventual development. The chemical spilled into a stream heading into the Grand River at Gilkison Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway. A city spokesperson said Brantford “takes great pride in open, respectful and transparent communications…

