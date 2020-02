Brantford reviewing communication protocols after chemical spill

By Donna Duric Writer The City of Brantford is reviewing its communications protocols after it failed to immediately report a petrochemical spill into the Grand River Jan. 28. The Turtle Island News broke the story almost a week later after a concerned citizen noticed her dog became sick after drinking water from the river. She said she called the city and was informed there was a hydrocarbon (found in petroleum) leaking into the river. The leak came from a brownfield site at 168 Colborne St. owned by King and Benton, which is remediating the site for eventual development. The chemical spilled into a stream heading into the Grand River at Gilkison Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway. A city spokesperson said Brantford “takes great pride in open, respectful and transparent communications…



