First Maori to win Academy Award dedicates it to Indigenous youth

After winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his bittersweet satire Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi thanked a number of colleagues and family members who helped make the movie happen. But it was his dedication that really stood out. “This is really great, and I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids who are in the world who want to do art, and dance, and write stories,” Waititi said. Waititi is the first person of Maori (the Indigenous people of New Zealand) descent to win an Academy Award. In fact, he’s the first person of Indigenous descent to win an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Other Indigenous people to have won Academy Awards include singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie, who won Best Original Song in 1982, and actor Wes Studi,…
