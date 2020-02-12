Health Services monitoring Coronavirus preparations

Animal Wellness and Coronavirus preparations were among the main points raised during Health Services monthly update. In the wake of 490 deaths and over 24,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus Health Services Director Lori Davis Hill told the Human Services Committee that they are monitoring all updates related to the outbreak. “Infection Control and Prevention is monitoring, along with Deb Jonathan, is monitoring Coronavirus 2019. We get regular updates from the ministry, from provincial and from federal through several sources. We have pooled together the Emergency Control Group, not because it is an emergency but just for information and preparedness. We have a Communicable Disease and Emergency Plan..So Deb has us very well prepared as a community to respond should the number of cases arise.”She added that Health Services has made…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice