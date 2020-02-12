Daily
Local News

Wet’suwet’en protests disrupt economy drawing attention to Indigenous law

February 12, 2020 69 views
A support action for the Wet’suwet’en at Tyendinaga was continuing at press time. (Supplied Photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor It’s costing Canada upwards of $300 billion a day. From coast to coast Wet’suwet’en supporters are disrupting trade and travel plans, blocking highways, port authorities and rail lines all in a bid to draw attention to a dispute that had been taking place for months in isolation. Deep in the B.C. interior protests of the Coastal GasLink’s $6.6 billion pipeline have been delaying construction of the 670 kilometre pipeline. Until Dec.31, when the B.C. Supreme Court granted Coastal GasLink an expanded injunction against the Wet’suwet’en Nation and its supporters who had been blocking access to the project. But it wasn’t until video of armed RCMP removing the protesters hit media and social media the protest climate changed. Both nationally and internationally protests expanded hitting Canada’s economy….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
