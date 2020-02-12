Daily
Local News

Wet’suwet’en supporters shut down CN rail line, bypass and 403

February 12, 2020 102 views
Wet’suwet’an supporters from Six Nations, Hamilton and surrounding areas shut down the Caledonia Bypass Monday after shutting down a CN Rail line through Six Nations territories and shut down the 403 highways at Hamilton during rush hour Thursday. (Photo by Jim C Powless) See story page 3.

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations people shut down roads and railways last week in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in B.C. after a Feb. 6 raid by the RCMP on their camp protesting a pipeline through their traditional territory. Colin Martin, one of the organizers of the Six Nations protests, said Six Nations conducted the actions in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people. “We’re here to show support for the Wet’suwet’en peoples,” he said. “Their territory has been illegally invaded by the RCMP. We’re not going to tolerate that anymore. We have to back up our brothers and sisters.” About 20 supporters from Six Nations, including non-native allies, shut down a stretch of Hwy. 403 in Ancaster for about an hour Feb. 6 bringing rush-hour traffic to a halt….

