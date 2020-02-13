$90,000 TAXI FRAUD RESULTS IN 3 PEOPLE BEING CHARGED

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment has charged three people after police conducted an investigation at a Gilbertson Drive, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 2:33 p.m., police received a report of a fraud after members of Ontario Works located several inconsistencies in financial transactions with a local taxi company in Simcoe.

Investigators from the Norfolk OPP Crime Unit commenced an investigation into the incident which occurred between the years of 2014 to 2017.

As a result, investigators have charged the following individuals with Fraud Over $5,000.

29-year-old Gregory Allan RITCHIE of Norfolk County, Ontario

53-year-old Wendy Diane RITCHIE of Norfolk County, Ontario

46-year-old Jordan Walter PETRELLA of Norfolk County, Ontario

The accused’s were subsequently released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Add Your Voice