Brant Medical Officer of Health is Cold Alert Advisory for February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

Health Unit urges all residents to take precautions during extreme cold

Brantford, ON — The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a cold alert. Temperatures are expected to drop below -15°C, without wind chill.

Everyone is at risk during very cold weather. In temperatures of -15°C or colder, unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and the risk of developing hypothermia is high. Some groups are particularly vulnerable to the frigid temperatures, including, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties or heart conditions, people taking certain prescription medication, the homeless, people working or exercising outdoors, and people living in homes that poorly insulated or lack sufficient heating.

The Brant County Health Unit and the City of Brantford are working together with various community agencies to ensure that emergency accommodation is available during the extreme cold. Everyone is encouraged to seek shelter.

Call the Social Services Support Centre 519-759-7009 or come to 220 Colborne St., Brantford Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Salvation Army (single men aged 18+) Rosewood House (single men and women 187 Dalhousie St., Brantford 519-753-4193 aged 18+) 42 Nelson Street, Brantford or Winter Warmth 180 Greenwich Street 519-750-1547 Nova Vita (homeless women/children) 59 North Park St., Brantford Youth Resource Centre (male and female youth aged 15-19) 519-752-4357 331 Dalhousie St, Brantford, ON N3S 3V8 (519) 758-9644 After Hours Shelter Needs: Salvation Army 187 Dalhousie St., Brantford 519-753-4193

To prevent cold injuries, such as hypothermia and frostbite, the Brant County Health Unit recommends the following:

Wear several layers of clothing and make sure the outer layer protects you from both wind and

Cover exposed skin (using hats, mittens, or face masks) to protect against frostbite.

Drink warm, caffeine- and alcohol-free fluids to prevent

Check on elderly and vulnerable people frequently, to ensure they are safe and

Visit bchu.org to learn the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

For help with food and clothing: Brantford Food Bank 1100 Clarence Street, Brantford Salvation Army Brantford Family Services Food Bank 519-751-4357 33 Diana Avenue, Brantford 519-752-7814 Friendship House 452 Grey Street, Brantford Salvation Army Brantford Family Services Food Bank 519-753-8511 25B Dundas Avenue, Paris 519-442-3432 Society of St. Vincent de Paul 143 Wellington Street, Brantford Kindness Centre Brantford Market Square, Lower Level 519-751-0143 1 Market Square, Brantford 226-401-3626

This alert remains in effect until cancelled by the Medical Officer of Health.

