Brant Medical Officer of Health is Cold Alert Advisory for February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

Health Unit urges all residents to take precautions during extreme cold

 Brantford, ON — The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a cold alert. Temperatures are expected to drop below -15°C, without wind chill.

Everyone is at risk during very cold weather. In temperatures of -15°C or colder, unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and the risk of developing hypothermia is high. Some groups are particularly vulnerable to the frigid temperatures, including, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties or heart conditions, people taking certain prescription medication, the homeless, people working or exercising outdoors, and people living in homes that poorly insulated or lack sufficient heating.

The Brant County Health Unit and the City of Brantford are working together with various community agencies to ensure that emergency accommodation is available during the extreme cold. Everyone is encouraged to seek shelter.

 

Call the Social Services Support Centre 519-759-7009 or come to 220 Colborne St.,

Brantford Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Salvation Army (single men aged 18+) Rosewood House (single men and women
187 Dalhousie St., Brantford 519-753-4193 aged 18+)

42 Nelson Street, Brantford or

Winter Warmth
180 Greenwich Street

519-750-1547
Nova Vita (homeless women/children) 59 North Park St., Brantford Youth Resource Centre (male and female youth aged 15-19)
519-752-4357 331 Dalhousie St, Brantford, ON N3S 3V8 (519) 758-9644
After Hours Shelter Needs: Salvation Army

187 Dalhousie St., Brantford 519-753-4193

 

To prevent cold injuries, such as hypothermia and frostbite, the Brant County Health Unit recommends the following:

  • Wear several layers of clothing and make sure the outer layer protects you from both wind and
  • Cover exposed skin (using hats, mittens, or face masks) to protect against frostbite.
  • Drink warm, caffeine- and alcohol-free fluids to prevent
  • Check on elderly and vulnerable people frequently, to ensure they are safe and
  • Visit bchu.org to learn the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

 

For help with food and clothing:
Brantford Food Bank

1100 Clarence Street, Brantford

 Salvation Army Brantford Family Services Food Bank
519-751-4357 33 Diana Avenue, Brantford 519-752-7814
Friendship House

452 Grey Street, Brantford

 Salvation Army Brantford Family Services Food Bank
519-753-8511 25B Dundas Avenue, Paris 519-442-3432
Society of St. Vincent de Paul

143  Wellington Street, Brantford

 Kindness Centre

Brantford Market Square, Lower Level
519-751-0143 1 Market Square, Brantford 226-401-3626

 

This alert remains in effect until cancelled by the Medical Officer of Health.

 

 

 

 

