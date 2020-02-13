Daily
National News

ROPE seeking public help in locating “armed and dangerous” offender

February 13, 2020 70 views

Jamie Dryden

 (TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Jamie Dryden, 32, is described as an Indigenous male ,5’6”(168cm), 165 lbs (75kgs) with short brown hair and hazel eyes.He has several tattoos which includes a Panther, Spider Web, Skulls and a Barbed Wire on his left forearm, “Three Men Keep A Secret, Two are Dead” on his right arm.  He also has an Eye on his left hand.

He is serving a two (2)year and nine (9) month sentence for Aggravated Assault X3, Break and Enter X2, Disguise with Intent and Theft Under.

The offender is known to frequent the Hamilton, Brantford, York, Durham, Parry Sound, Toronto, Barrie, Bracebridge and Thunder Bay areas.

Dryden is also wanted by the Hamilton Police Service for several violent criminal offences and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

