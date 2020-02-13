Woman from Ohsweken facing multiple charges after hit and run

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at approximately 10:30am Brantford Police Service received a call regarding a motor vehicle collision hit and run near Erie Ave and Birkett Lane. The suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area in a dangerous and reckless manner and was located abandoned on Glenwood Drive. Two people were observed fleeing the vehicle on foot. Information was received that the motor vehicle had previously been reported stolen. Community Patrol Officers attended and searched the area where they located and arrested two accused. While dealing with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment. The driver was given a demand for a road side screening device. The driver registered a fail on the road side screening device and was transported in order to provide samples of their breath as required by law. The accused samples were over 80. Further information was received that the driver’s license was suspended. While dealing with the passenger, information was received that she had provided a false identity. As a result of this investigation, Accused #1, a 27 year old female from Ohsweken has been charged with Operation While Impaired, 80 plus, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop After Accident, and Possession of Stolen Property – Over $5,000 under the Criminal Code. She is further charged with Drive While Under Suspension under the Highway Traffic Act. Accused #2, a 26 year old female from Hagersville is charged with Personation, Obstruct Peace Officer and Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 under the Criminal Code.

Add Your Voice