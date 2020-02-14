Brantford Police arrest one of two men wanted in weekend shooting

Shajjad Hossain Idrish has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Brantford last Saturday (Police Supplied Photo)

BRANTFORD- A Hamilton man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brantford last Saturday has been arrested.

The Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit said Shajjad Hossain Idrish, a 22 year old male from Hamilton, was arrested in London, Ontario. Idrish was arrested in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at the Galaxy Motel on Colborne Street East, Brantford. Brantford Police said “We would like to thank the London Police Service for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation.”

Idrish is charged with Murder, Attempt Murder with a Firearm x2, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Careless Use of a Firearm under the Criminal Code.

He is the third person arrested in the shooting and one man remains at large. Police are actively searching for outstanding suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.

WANTED: Roger Earl VanEvery, 35 year old male from Brantford is charged with Murder, Attempt Murder with a Firearm x2 and Conspiracy to Commit Murder under the Criminal Code. VanEvery is described as a male, Indigenous, 5’9”, 170 lbs, dark hair, brown eyes with a tattoo “13” upper right arm. He may be in the Brantford or Hamilton area.

The accused, Roger VanEvery, should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach, contact police or 9-1-1.

On Saturday February 8, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m. Brantford Police Service responded with Emergency Medical Services to a call regarding a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at a motel on Colborne Street East. Community Patrol Officers attended to the motel where they located three male victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to hospital. A 42 year old male from Brantford has since succumbed to his injuries while two males, 25 and 26, from Brantford remain in hospital.

Members of the Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. This incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance of the area is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively a web

