Brantford police charge woman in robbery, street re-opened

February 17, 2020
BRANTFORD- City police have charged a 36 year old Brantford woman after a robbery at a home on Park Road North Feb., 16 2020.

Brantford Police Service has taken the woman into custody without further incident as a result of an investigation on Sydenham Street related to a prior robbery. The female faces several charges under the Criminal Code including: robbery with a firearm, point firearm, careless use of firearm, firearm-use while committing offence, possession of weapon for dangerous purposes, disguise with intent, break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, firearm or weapon: and possession contrary to prohibition order x2.

Prior street closures will be removed, with vehicle and pedestrian traffic to resume shortly.

Brantford Police Service would like to thank the area residents for their cooperation and patience as the situation was resolved.

On February 16, 2020 at approximately 11:15 pm, Brantford Police Service members attended a Park Road North residence to investigate a robbery. Information was received that a female, disguised in all-black clothing, entered the residence where she brandished a firearm and robbed two male victims of prescription medication and money.

The Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.  Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.  Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

