Brantford police close street in connection with robbery

February 17, 2020 152 views

February 17, 2020

BRANTFORD- The Brantford  Police Service – Major Crime Unit is actively investigating an incident on Sydenham Street related to a prior robbery.

As a result of the investigation, Sydenham Street from Newcastle Street to Kennedy Street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice.

We ask that the public refrain from attending the area due to the nature of the investigation.

On February 16, 2020 at approximately 11:15 pm, Brantford Police Service members attended a Park Road North residence to investigate a robbery. Information was received that a female, disguised in all-black clothing, entered the residence where she brandished a firearm and robbed two male victims of prescription medication and money.

The Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.  Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.  Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

