OPP CONTINUE SEARCH FOR 9-YEAR-OLD BOY IN LAKE ERIE NEAR NANTICOKE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A memorial to a 9-year-old-boy who had fallen into Lake Erie off the shoreline of Peacock Point in Nanticoke, Haldimand County has begun to appear as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) continue searching.

On Saturday February 15, 2020 at 4:35 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Peacock Point where it was reported two children had fallen into Lake Erie.OPP learned that an 8-year-old male and a 9-year-old male were on the ice edge when a wave swept them into the lake.

A 10-year-old female who was with the boys, ran up to the roadway and flagged down a vehicle for help. A man and woman from the vehicle went out onto the ice to the water’s edge and were able to rescue the 8-year-old male.

The 9-year-old male did not resurface.

OPP were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard who flew a helicopter in the area searching the area

The Joint Rescue and Co-ordination Centre also attended to assist with the search.

OPP Emergency Response Team members searched the shoreline with negative results.

The OPP USRU attended but the deteriorating and dangerous conditions kept them from entering into the water.

Search efforts were discontinued late Saturday and the status was changed to a recovery to resume the morning of Sunday February 16, 2020.

On Sunday February 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., the OPP USRU returned to the scene to assess the conditions of the area. Due to the incoming ice and build up, conditions were too dangerous to enter into the water.

Conditions continue to be assessed at this time.

OPP is utilizing their helicopter to search the area and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre is also returning to search the area.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

