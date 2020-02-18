Police still searching for wanted man

Roger Earl VanEvery, 35 year old male from Brantford is charged with Murder, Attempt Murder with a Firearm x2 and Conspiracy to Commit Murder under the Criminal Code.

VanEvery is described as a male, Indigenous, 5’9”, 170 lbs, dark hair, brown eyes with a tattoo “13” upper right arm. He may be in the Brantford or Hamilton area.

The accused, Roger VanEvery, should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach, contact police or 9-1-1.

On Saturday February 8, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m. Brantford Police Service responded with Emergency Medical Services to a call regarding a male who was suffering from a gunshot wound at a motel on Colborne Street East. Community Patrol Officers attended to the motel where they located three male victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to hospital. A 42 year old male, Jason David Kossatz from Brantford has since succumbed to his injuries while two males, 25 and 26, from Brantford remain in hospital.

