NEWS BULLETIN:Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on way to Tyendinaga and to meet with Six Nations Confederacy reps

Turtle Island News has learned the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs at the centre of country wide support actions shutting down highways, rail lines, border points and ports are making their way to Ontario to firstly thank supporters at the Mohawk Territory Tyendinaga for their support.

They are expected to meet at the Tyendinaga community hall later today.

The Wet’suwet’en chiefs are also expect to hold discussions with representatives of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council before heading back to B.C.

