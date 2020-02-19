Daily
National News

NEWS BULLETIN:Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on way to Tyendinaga and to meet with Six Nations Confederacy reps

February 19, 2020 294 views

Turtle Island News has learned the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs at the centre of  country wide support actions shutting down highways, rail lines, border points and ports are making their way to Ontario to firstly thank supporters at the Mohawk Territory Tyendinaga for their support.

They are expected to meet at the Tyendinaga community hall later today.

The Wet’suwet’en chiefs are also expect to hold discussions with representatives of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council before heading back to B.C.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Talks the way to settle blockades, Trudeau insists, as calls for action grow louder 

February 19, 2020 8

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are rejecting demands…

Read more
Daily

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on CN rail line in Edmonton

February 19, 2020 21

By Colette Derworiz THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON-A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National…

Read more

Leave a Reply