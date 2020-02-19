Local News
Cannabis law faces strong opposition from community

February 19, 2020 51 views
The Six Nations Cannabis Commission held its first public session in a year last week. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer A year-long information vaccum on what is happening with cannabis regulation at Six Nations has seen three different groups created and criticism grow of the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) appointed commission and its cannabis law. Numerous community members expressed opposition to the Six Nations Cannabis Control law (SNCCL) at the first community meeting on the “law” last Wednesday at the Social Services gym including one group who told the meeting SNEC has no authority to pass a cannabis law on the territory. Last week’s Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) meeting was intended to gather feedback from community members on the SNEC cannabis control law created almost a year ago. SNEC had tasked the SNCC with producing regulations and implementing the law. That hasn’t happened. Instead…

