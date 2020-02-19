Local climate talks focus on youth

By Donna Duric Writer Youth need to be at the centre of climate change discussions, after a weekend discussion on climate change brought out dozens of young people both locally and internationally to talk about the impacts of climate change, pollution and water contamination on Six Nations. Makasa Looking Horse, one of the youths who organized the Youth Rise climate event at the community hall Feb., 9, said young people need to be involved in climate change action because it’s their future that will be impacted. “We’re trying to reach out to youth because climate change is real and it’s happening on reserve,” said Looking Horse. “We have a water crisis on reserve because only nine per cent of the reserve is hooked up to the water treatment plant. That…
