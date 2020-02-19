Man wanted on Canada wide warrant found in Brantford

BRANTFORD- A man wanted on a Canada wide warrant has been arrested in Brantford after police negotiated with the man for several hours. The arrest involved police from several forces including Hamilton, Brantford, Niagara and Waterloo. Police believe Jamie Dryden, 32, is the man who fired in the direction of officers during a foot-chase in Hamilton on Friday, January 31. Hamilton police tracked him to the Brier Park area in Brantford. Around 8 a.m. Friday, police executed two warrants for his arrest. Nearby schools were put on hold-and-secure. Talks lasted until shortly before midnight before he was safely arrested and returned to Hamilton. More charges may be coming as the investigation continues….



