Local News
ticker

Watermain extension to cost $31 million

February 19, 2020 51 views

By Donna Duric Writer It will cost $31 million to extend watermains to the rural areas of the reserve. First Nations Engineering Services Ltd. (FNESL) presented a report to Six Nations Elected Council’s Building and Infrastructure Committee last week detailing the design and cost of the project, with 37.5 km of watermains to cost about $900,000 per km.The project is phase two of a plan to pipe potable water to the entire reserve. Phase one, which began in 2017, has been completed and extended watermains to two schools on the reserve – I.L. Thomas and O.M.S.K. elementary – but homeowners along the route can’t afford the $8,000 needed to hook up to the watermains.Phase two will place watermains along the shoulder of the remaining rural roads on the reserve but…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on CN rail line in Edmonton

February 19, 2020 21

By Colette Derworiz THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON-A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National…

Read more
Daily

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees amid Canada rail protests

February 19, 2020 27

MONTREAL- Via Rail, the Canadian passenger train service, said Wednesday it is temporarily laying off 1,000…

Read more