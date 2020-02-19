Watermain extension to cost $31 million

By Donna Duric Writer It will cost $31 million to extend watermains to the rural areas of the reserve. First Nations Engineering Services Ltd. (FNESL) presented a report to Six Nations Elected Council’s Building and Infrastructure Committee last week detailing the design and cost of the project, with 37.5 km of watermains to cost about $900,000 per km.The project is phase two of a plan to pipe potable water to the entire reserve. Phase one, which began in 2017, has been completed and extended watermains to two schools on the reserve – I.L. Thomas and O.M.S.K. elementary – but homeowners along the route can’t afford the $8,000 needed to hook up to the watermains.Phase two will place watermains along the shoulder of the remaining rural roads on the reserve but…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice