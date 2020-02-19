Watermain extension to cost $31 million

By Donna Duric Writer It will cost $31 million to extend watermains to the rural areas of the reserve. First Nations Engineering Services Ltd. (FNESL) presented a report to Six Nations Elected Council’s Building and Infrastructure Committee last week detailing the design and cost of the project, with 37.5 km of watermains to cost about $900,000 per km.The project is phase two of a plan to pipe potable water to the entire reserve. Phase one, which began in 2017, has been completed and extended watermains to two schools on the reserve – I.L. Thomas and O.M.S.K. elementary – but homeowners along the route can’t afford the $8,000 needed to hook up to the watermains.Phase two will place watermains along the shoulder of the remaining rural roads on the reserve but…
