Cara Gee on the Indigenous pride and digital dog in ‘The Call of the Wild’

February 20, 2020 31 views

By Victoria Ahearn   THE CANADIAN PRESS   TORONTO _ Canadian actress Cara Gee was living in Los Angeles for only about a month in 2018 when she landed the “dreamiest” project.   It was the Disney film “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford as a grieving outdoorsman who bonds with a burly dog in the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.   The Calgary-born Gee, who is Ojibwe and grew up in Bobcaygeon, Ont., was filled with pride at the chance to play a powerful Indigenous character who leads a dog-sled team in a “blockbuster narrative” featuring her home country.   There was just one hitch: The protagonist pooch wasn’t real, and Gee was going to have to act opposite a man who was…

