Roger Earl VanEvery Arrested by Anishinabek Police

February 20, 2020 384 views
Roger Van Every

As a result of the ongoing investigation, and in partnership with neighbouring jurisdictions, accused Roger Earl VanEvery, a 35 year old male from Brantford, was arrested in Northern Ontario at approximately 2am, February 20, 2020.
The Brantford Police Service would like to acknowledge and thank the Anishinabek Police Service, the North Bay Police Service and the OPP for their cooperation and assistance in this investigation. We would also like to thank Six Nations Police, Hamilton Police, London Police Service and Norfolk County OPP for their ongoing support in this investigation.
Vanevery is charged with Murder (1st), Attempt Murder with a Firearm x2 and Conspiracy to Commit Murder under the Criminal Code.

