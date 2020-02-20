Search continues for 9 year old boy in Lake Erie near Nanticoke

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) are searching for a 9-year-old boy who had fallen into the waters of Lake Erie off the shoreline of Peacock Point in Nanticoke, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Saturday February 15, 2020 at 4:35 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Peacock Point where it was reported two children had fallen into Lake Erie.

OPP learned that an 8-year-old male and a 9-year-old male were on the ice edge when a wave swept them into the lake.

A 10-year-old female who was with the boys, ran up to the roadway and flagged down a vehicle for help. A man and woman from the vehicle went out onto the ice to the water’s edge and were able to rescue the 8-year-old male.

The 9-year-old male did not resurface.

OPP were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard who flew a helicopter in the area searching the area

The Joint Rescue and Co-ordination Centre also attended to assist with the search.

OPP Emergency Response Team members searched the shoreline with negative results.

The OPP USRU attended but the deteriorating and dangerous conditions kept them from entering into the water.

Search efforts were discontinued late Saturday and the status was changed to a recovery to resume the morning of Sunday February 16, 2020.

On Sunday February 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., the OPP USRU returned to the scene to assess the conditions of the area. Due to the incoming ice and build up, conditions were too dangerous to enter into the water.

Conditions continue to be assessed at this time.

OPP is utilizing their helicopter to search the area and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre is also returning to search the area.

On Monday February 17, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit continued recovery efforts off Peacock Point.

Conditions improved with calmer winds and less ice build up, allowing for closer access to the ice edge from the shoreline.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., recovery efforts were suspended for the day and will be resuming the morning of Tuesday February 18, 2020.

On Tuesday February 18, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit determined the conditions were too poor due to rough waters and high winds to enter the water. A shoreline search of the area is underway.

On Tuesday February 18, 2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit suspended efforts for the day. Conditions were too dangerous all day and members were unable to enter the water. A shoreline search and OPP helicopter aerial search were conducted. Recovery operation to resume the morning of Wednesday February 19, 2020.

On Wednesday February 19, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit entered into the water to resume recovery efforts. Water conditions are slightly better than the previous day. An underwater search is underway.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday February 19, 2020, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit suspended search efforts for the day. Divers entered the water and searched all morning and a shoreline search was also conducted, however despite their best efforts, the body was not recovered. The search and recovery operation will resume the morning of Thursday February 20, 2020.

On Thursday February 20, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit resumed search efforts utilizing their vessel and side scan sonar to detect under water images. The water conditions are relatively calm at this time. The search and recovery operation is scheduled to continue throughout the day.

