Six Nations Elected Council issues support for “people in Wet’suwet’en territory”

Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council is throwing its support behind the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its fight against the Coastal Gas Link pipeline on its traditional territory.

Elected Council released a statement admonishing the RCMP for use of “excessive force” when, two weeks ago, the federal police raided a camp of Wet’suwet’en people blocking access to the pipeline.

“We offer our support to the people in Wet’suwet’en Territory regarding the excessive use of force used by the RCMP against land protectors,” the statement reads. “The SNGR Elected Council will always stand for protecting the land and the environment for our future generations and understand the need to act in unity to raise awareness across Turtle Island.”

Elected Council said the RCMP engaged in “abuse of power.”

“Excessive force and abuse of power has no place on our collective journey to reconciliation and the recent RCMP acts has hindered the great strides we have made to heal past harms inflicted on Indigenous by similar acts of an abuse of power. (Elected Council) is sure we can all agree that we never want to repeat the negative history we’ve experience in Canada. We will come together where we are needed and remind Canada that the ‘rule of law’ applies to all and includes their obligations to uphold Treaties and Inherent Rights.”

Elected Chief Mark Hill said the Haudenosaunee people have a responsibility to be stewards of the land.

“As Haudenosaunee people we know we have a responsibility to be stewards of the land and keepers of Mother Earth. When we think of the coming faces, seven generations into the future, we must consider the impact of our actions today on the land. By centering Haudenosaunee best practices in a modern context, we will rebuild our relationship with Mother Earth. The more self-sufficient we are with our food, water and energy production, the more we will build our strength and self-determination.”

The statement also touched on the relationship between the government and Indigenous people, citing comments from past Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his apology to residential school survivors.

“It’s important to remind Canada that the former Prime Minister Stephen Harper spoke on behalf of this country in 2007 and made a commitment in his apology to survivors of Indian Residential Schools to state, ‘it will be a positive step in forging a new relationship between Aboriginal peoples and other Canadians, a relationship based on the knowledge of our shared history, a respect for each other and a desire to move forward together with a renewed understanding.’”

Elected Council also reminded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of his past comments on the importance of the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the federal government.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has, for the past two terms, made clear unequivocal statements in all Cabinet mandate letters that ‘there remains no more important relationship to me and to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples.’ It’s critical to ensure that the words spoken by Canada have meaning and are followed with respect.”

The statement comes as major railways and transportation corridors have been shut down across Canada in the past two weeks since the RCMP raid on Wet’suwet’en land defenders. Supporters say they will not remove blockades until the RCMP leave Wet’suwet’en territory, while Conservative leaders call for more police action against those blocking railways, namely, the Via Rail line near the Tyendinaga First Nation. The rail line near Tyendinaga has been blocked for the past 15 days.

Add Your Voice