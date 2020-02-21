National News

Wet’suwet’en Chiefs thank Mohawks for support,  say they want RCMP out of their territory

February 21, 2020 67 views

NEWS BULLETIN- TYENDINAGA Mohawk Territory-Wet’suwet’en Chiefs meeting with Mohawk supporters here are standing firm on their demands they will meet with Canadian officials once the RCMP are out of their territory in northern B.C.

Wet’suwet’en Chiefs arrived in Tyendinaga Thursday and held a press conference Friday afternoon.

Seth LaForte, a spokesperson for the Tyendinaga supporters said they will open the rail line once they have confirmation from Wet’suwet’en Chiefs that the RCMP are out of their territory.

