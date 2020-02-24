BULLETIN: Arrests at a Tyendinaga support rail blockade for Wet’suwet’en is underway

TYENDINAGA-OPP have moved in on the rail line support blockade erected by Mohawks and supporters of the Wet’suwet’in at a CN rail line here. CN Rail gave them until midnight Sunday night to take down the camp. A statement came out from the Mohawks Monday night saying they wanted a peaceful end but were awaiting confirmation from the Wet’suwet’en chiefs that the RCMP had moved out of their territory.

So far at least three people have been arrested and placed in OPP vans as dozens of OPP surround the area . At about 8 a.m. OPP began to move in with a rush of vehicles including an ambulance and dozens of OPP officers are on site wearing protective gear, vests, handcuffs and holstered guns.

There had been an attempt overnight by Mohawk negotiators at a meeting with OPP at Kahnawake to place the raid on hold for at least 24 hours while Wet’suwet’en Chiefs met with RCMP today at noon in B.C..

Instead the OPP arrests began shortly after 8 a.m. Everything is being recorded on the site by both OPP and Mohaws as arrests continue.

The arrests have so far been peaceful. The arrests followed a weekend meeting wsith Wet’suwet’en

