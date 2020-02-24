Daily
National News

BULLETIN: Arrests at a Tyendinaga support rail blockade for Wet’suwet’en is underway

February 24, 2020 198 views

TYENDINAGA-OPP have moved in on the rail line support blockade erected by Mohawks and supporters of the Wet’suwet’in at a CN rail line here. CN Rail gave them until midnight Sunday night to take down the camp. A statement came out from the Mohawks Monday night saying they wanted a peaceful end but were awaiting confirmation from the Wet’suwet’en chiefs that the RCMP had moved out of their territory.

 

Arrests have begun at a Tyendinaga railline blockade erected in support of the Wet’suwet’en. The blockade had held up $425 million in goods  daily making it the most crucial economic support action in the country. It has been up for two weeks.

So far at least three people have been arrested and placed in OPP vans as dozens of OPP surround the area . At about 8 a.m. OPP began to move in with a rush of  vehicles including an ambulance and dozens of OPP officers are on site wearing protective gear, vests, handcuffs and holstered guns.

There had been an attempt overnight  by Mohawk negotiators at a meeting with OPP at Kahnawake to place the raid on hold for at least 24 hours while Wet’suwet’en Chiefs met with RCMP today at noon in B.C..

Instead the OPP arrests began shortly after 8 a.m. Everything is being recorded on the site by both OPP and Mohaws as arrests continue.

The arrests have so far been peaceful. The arrests followed a weekend meeting wsith Wet’suwet’en

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau urges peaceful end to blockades as Scheer says PM’s done ‘literally nothing’

February 24, 2020 38

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The spirit of reconciliation requires a “peaceful resolution” to…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba government says communities will be consulted on flood project

February 24, 2020 34

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitoba is promising more consultations with First Nations communities…

Read more

Leave a Reply