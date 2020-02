Tyendinaga-OPP have begun arresting at the raiil line blocked by Mohawks and supporters for the past two weeks. OPP trucks and vehicles moved in shortly after 8 a.m. and are now gathered along the railline where shouting is currently going on. At least one person has been arrested.

