Daily
National News

Haudenosaunee shut down highways and rail lines after OPP raid Tyendinaga support action

February 24, 2020 624 views

Six Nations people shut down Caledonia Bypass after OPP raid Tyendenaga rail line support action Monday morning. (Photo by Donna Duric)

Across Haudenosaunee territories in Ontario and Quebec roadways and rail line support actions slowed traffic and brought others to a complete stop in reaction to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raids on Tyendinaga Mohawks support action for the Wet’suwet’in.

Tyendinaga Mohawks had erected tents and a campsite near the CN rail lines three weeks ago to show support the Wet’suwet’in hereditary chiefs .

Monday Six Nations people shut down the Caledonia Bypass in support of Tyendinaga.

Monday Mohawks at Kahnawake slowed down traffic heading onto the Mercier Bridge heading into Montreal. At Kanesatake Highwsay 344 was blocked in both directions.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau urges peaceful end to blockades as Scheer says PM’s done ‘literally nothing’

February 24, 2020 36

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The spirit of reconciliation requires a “peaceful resolution” to…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba government says communities will be consulted on flood project

February 24, 2020 31

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitoba is promising more consultations with First Nations communities…

Read more

Leave a Reply