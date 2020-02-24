Haudenosaunee shut down highways and rail lines after OPP raid Tyendinaga support action

Six Nations people shut down Caledonia Bypass after OPP raid Tyendenaga rail line support action Monday morning. (Photo by Donna Duric)

Across Haudenosaunee territories in Ontario and Quebec roadways and rail line support actions slowed traffic and brought others to a complete stop in reaction to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raids on Tyendinaga Mohawks support action for the Wet’suwet’in.

Tyendinaga Mohawks had erected tents and a campsite near the CN rail lines three weeks ago to show support the Wet’suwet’in hereditary chiefs .

Monday Six Nations people shut down the Caledonia Bypass in support of Tyendinaga.

Monday Mohawks at Kahnawake slowed down traffic heading onto the Mercier Bridge heading into Montreal. At Kanesatake Highwsay 344 was blocked in both directions.

