Brantford Police Crime Brief February 24, 2020

Type: Impaired Driver – Alcohol Impairment

On Thursday, February 20, 2020 at approximately 2:40 am, Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling northbound on West Street with a non-functioning headlight, travelling at an unsteady pace and made an illegal lane change within an intersection. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and upon speaking to the driver observed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested without incident and transported in order to provide samples of her breath as required by law. The driver’s samples were over the legal limit. As a result of the investigation, a 40 year old female from Paris is charged with Impaired Operation and 80 Plus under the Criminal Code. The accused driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and her motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Type: Impaired Driver – Alcohol Impairment

On Thursday, February 20, 2020 at approximately 6:30 pm, Community Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop on Harvard Street as they observed an expired validation permit on a vehicle. Upon investigation, it was determined the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. While dealing with the driver, Officers observed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested without incident and transported in order to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The driver’s samples were over 2x the legal limit. As a result of the investigation, a 46 year old male from Brantford is charged with Impaired Operation and 80 Plus under the Criminal Code. He is further charged with Drive Motor Vehicle, No Validation on Plate and Drive While Under Suspension under the Highway Traffic Act. The accused driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and his motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Type: Speed Enforcement – Stunt Driving

On Friday February 21, 2020 at approximately 10:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers were conducting road safety enforcement for speeding on King George Road. Officers observed two vehicles travelling North on King George Road from Powerline Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicles appeared to be racing and attempting to overtake and pass each other in a dangerous manner with excessive speed. Officers using radar confirmed the lead vehicle to be travelling at 167 km.hr in a posted 80 km.hr zone. Officers were able to stop one of the two vehicles involved. Information was received that the driver had a G2 driver’s license. As a result of the investigation an 18 year old Mt Pleasant male was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle, Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt speeding by 50 km/hr or more and Speeding 167 km/hr in a 80 km/hr zone. The accused license was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Type: Impaired Driver – Alcohol Impairment

On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle traveling south on Market Street. Officers observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and attempted to turn onto Nelson St. As the vehicle turned the corner the vehicle drifted almost striking the curb. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the male driver. While dealing with the driver Officers observed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported in order to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The driver’s samples were over 2x the legal limit. Information was received that the driver’s license was suspended x3 and he was currently bound by a court order with conditions that he was contravening. The driver was unable to provide a drivers license or any documentation for the vehicle. As a result of the investigation a 24 year old Brantford male is charged with Impaired Operation and 80 Plus under the Criminal Code. He is further charged with Careless Driving, Drive While Under Suspension x3 and Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act. He is further charged with Fail to Surrender Insurance Card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Breach of Probation under the Provincial Offences Act. The accused vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Type: Suspended Driver

On Monday, February 24, 2020 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station on Colborne Street South and witnessed the male driver acting suspiciously. Information was received that the licence plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen and the vehicle was deemed unfit. Officers arrested the male who was then determined to also be a suspended driver. Upon arrest, the male was found to be in possession of a lock pick kit. Investigation revealed that the accused was currently bound by a court order with conditions which he was currently contravening. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service and was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected cocaine.

As a result of the investigation, a 34 year old male from Paris is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 and Breach Recognizance of Bail under the Criminal Code. He is also charged with Drive While Under Suspension, and Operation of an Unsafe Vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act. He is further charged with Fail to Surrender Insurance Card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act as well as Possession of a Controlled Substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Type: Impaired Driver – Alcohol Impairment

On Sunday, February 23, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle that was stopped at a green light and not proceeding through the intersection. Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Stanley Street. When the vehicle stopped Officers observed the driver jump into the rear seat and then back into the driver’s seat. When Officers spoke to the driver they observed several open containers of liquor in the vehicle and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. The driver was given a demand for a roadside screening device. The driver failed the roadside screening device and was arrested. The driver was transported in order to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The driver’s samples were 2x over the legal limit. Information was received that the accused’s license was currently suspended. The driver was also unable to provide an insurance card or proof of ownership for the vehicle. It was also determined that the accused was currently bound by a court order with conditions that he was contravening. While at the Brantford Police Station the accused damaged police property while being processed. As a result of the investigation a 24 year old male from Brantford is charged with Impaired Operation, 80 Plus, Failure to Comply, and Mischief Under $5000 under the Criminal Code. He is further charged with Drive While Under Suspension and Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act. Additionally, he is also charged with Fail to Surrender Insurance Card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, and Driving with Open Container of Liquor under the Liquor License Act.

Add Your Voice