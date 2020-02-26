Leaders condemn use of force by OPP at Tyendinaga

While Canadian politicians hailed the police raid on the Tyendinaga support action near Belleville, Ont., the use of force angered Indigenous leaders and groups who hoped for a peaceful resolution. “Today’s arrests of First Nations activists at Tyendinaga shows once again that we will never achieve reconciliation through force,’’ said Perry Bellegarde, chief of the Assembly of First Nations, in a statement. “The Crown is removing people from their lands but is not removing the central barrier to progress, action on long-standing issues of First Nations title and rights.’’ The Mohawk people of Tyendinaga also condemned the use of force by police, saying the protesters were “standing up for human rights and the land and water.’’ “The rule of law includes human rights and Indigenous rights,’’ they said. Support came…



