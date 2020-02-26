OPP raid on Tyendenaga support action sparks crowd response

Haudenosaunee Push Back After OPP Raid Tyendinaga Support Action By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers From Six Nations to Kahnawake across Haudenosaunee territories in Ontario and Quebec roadways and rail line support actions slowed traffic and brought others to a complete stop in reaction to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raid on Tyendinaga Mohawks support action for the Wet’suwet’in. Tyendinaga Mohawks had erected tents and a campsite near the CN rail lines three weeks ago to show support for the Wet’suwet’in hereditary chiefs . Monday a court injunction was granted against Mohawks who shut down a rail line at Kahnawake after a day of slowing down traffic heading onto the Mercier Bridge heading into Montreal. A convoy of vehicles with flags and signs slowed traffic heading towards Montreal then…
Related Posts
The latest on protests across Canada in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
February 26, 2020 35
Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in…
B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Blair
February 26, 2020 37
By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Mounties have…