OPP raid on Tyendenaga support action sparks crowd response

February 26, 2020 202 views
OPP raided the Tyendenaga Mohawk’s support action Monday arresting six just hours before an expected Wet’suwet’en/RCMP meeting. (Photos by Wihse Green, Turtle Island News photo journalist on site).

Haudenosaunee Push Back After OPP Raid Tyendinaga Support Action By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers From Six Nations to Kahnawake across Haudenosaunee territories in Ontario and Quebec roadways and rail line support actions slowed traffic and brought others to a complete stop in reaction to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raid on Tyendinaga Mohawks support action for the Wet’suwet’in. Tyendinaga Mohawks had erected tents and a campsite near the CN rail lines three weeks ago to show support for the Wet’suwet’in hereditary chiefs . Monday a court injunction was granted against Mohawks who shut down a rail line at Kahnawake after a day of slowing down traffic heading onto the Mercier Bridge heading into Montreal. A convoy of vehicles with flags and signs slowed traffic heading towards Montreal then…

