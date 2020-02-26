Local News
Six Nations Elected Council holds info sessions on Indian Day School

February 26, 2020 46 views
Over 200 people attended the SNEC organized information sessions on the Indian Day School process. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer Eleven years after Garry McLean, a survivor of Canada’s Indian Day School system, commenced legal action against the federal government for abuses suffered at the schools, the claims process is now moving forward. But questions surrounding the claims process, which opened on Jan. 13, 2020, continue to cause confusion for survivors and with the vast majority of Six Nations people having attended an Indian Day School, help is now being provided to assist survivors in processing their claims. About 200 people attended a public meeting at the Six Nations Community Hall on Saturday where representatives of Gowling WLG, the law firm handling the case, answered a number of lingering questions on the claims process. The suit aims to compensate roughly 150,000 survivors across Canada who were…

