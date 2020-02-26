Wet’suwet’en Support Actions Pop up at Six Nations and Hamilton

By Donna Duric Writer Just as one support action came down, others popped up. An OPP raid of a Tyendinaga Mohawk rail line support action Monday morning, may have triggered numerous actions in solidarity to spring up cross the country. Wet’suwet’en supporters shut down the Hwy. 6 bypass in Caledonia Monday afternoon in response and shortly afterward, others supporters stopped the GoTrain rail line in Hamilton. At both locations supporters say they don’t plan to leave until the RCMP retreats from the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en in British Columbia, where a number of hereditary chiefs oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory. Three weeks ago, RCMP officers raided a camp of Wet’suwet’en people blocking access to the Coastal GasLink pipeline, sparking rallies and blockades…



