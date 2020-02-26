Local News
ticker

Wet’suwet’en Supporters March Through Brantford

February 26, 2020 53 views
A crowd of about 100 marched through Brantford. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer About 100 people marched through Brantford on Sunday to show support for the Wet’suwet’en Nation in their fight against the Coastal Gas Link pipeline through their traditional territory in British Columbia. Last Sunday’s march through Brantford was the third demonstration organized by Six Nations people and non-native allies in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation since the RCMP raids. Demonstrators marched from the Brantford Civic Centre and wound their way through the city’s downtown core before ending up at Victoria Park in front of the Brantford Superior Court where various speakers expressed their support for Wet’suwet’en and the Tyendinaga rail blockade near Belleville, Ont. A number of demonstrators from the Tyendinaga Mohawk First Nation had shut down CN and VIA rail lines for the past two weeks…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

The latest on protests across Canada in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

February 26, 2020 38

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in…

Read more
Daily

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Blair 

February 26, 2020 38

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Mounties have…

Read more