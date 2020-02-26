Wet’suwet’en Supporters March Through Brantford

By Donna Duric Writer About 100 people marched through Brantford on Sunday to show support for the Wet’suwet’en Nation in their fight against the Coastal Gas Link pipeline through their traditional territory in British Columbia. Last Sunday’s march through Brantford was the third demonstration organized by Six Nations people and non-native allies in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation since the RCMP raids. Demonstrators marched from the Brantford Civic Centre and wound their way through the city’s downtown core before ending up at Victoria Park in front of the Brantford Superior Court where various speakers expressed their support for Wet’suwet’en and the Tyendinaga rail blockade near Belleville, Ont. A number of demonstrators from the Tyendinaga Mohawk First Nation had shut down CN and VIA rail lines for the past two weeks…



