Trudeau calls for input from industry, citizens, Indigenous groups on climate

March 2, 2020 46 views

TORONTO- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on industries, citizens, and Indigenous groups to help shape the future of Canada’s climate policy.

Speaking at a major mining conference in Toronto, Trudeau says the government will soon launch a formal initiative to see input from a range of groups on how Canada will get to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He says a clear pathway forward is crucial for both the planet and for business to provide certainty and adapt to the changing reality.

Trudeau pointed to a January letter by the CEO of BlackRock Inc., one of the world’s largest asset managers, that called climate change a structural, long-term crisis that will force a significant reallocation of capital.

The speech comes a week after Teck Resources shelved its $20-billion Frontier oilsands project, citing the need for more clarity on climate and environmental policies before the company could move forward on such a project.

Trudeau says Canada as a whole needs to find common ground on how to move forward in the interest of both the environment and the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 2, 2020.

 

