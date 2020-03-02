Work on Coastal GasLink pipeline to resume, but impasse on pipeline remains

By Teresa Wright

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA- With work expected to resume on a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia at the centre of protests that have disrupted both rail and road traffic across country, questions remain about how opponents to the project will react to workers and the RCMP re-entering Wet’suwet’en territory.

The RCMP, which is under contract provincially in B.C., has resumed patrols of the area and is once again monitoring an access road that leads to work site for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

Wet’suwet’en protesters and their supporters were arrested along this road in early February, sparking solidarity protests and blockades across Canada.

The RCMP removed its outpost on the road last week, moving its operations to the nearby town of Houston, B.C. after Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs said they would not meet with government officials to discuss their concerns about the pipeline unless the RCMP and pipeline company workers left their territory.

Now that a proposed arrangement has been reached, following three days of talks in Smithers, B.C. involving Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and senior ministers of the federal and B.C. governments, the RCMP and company are resuming their work in the territory.

“We are continuing to operate out of Houston detachment and are looking forward to dialogue with the chiefs and other stakeholders in the community regarding policing service in the Morice River Valley as the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project resumes,” B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Madonna Saunderson said in a statement Monday.

Coastal GasLink issued a statement saying it would resume construction activities in the Morice River area Monday. That work was put on pause while the talks, which began on Thursday, continued.

Details of the draft accord between the Wet’suwet’en and the B.C. and federal governments have not been disclosed and will remain unpublished until after it is ratified by the Wet’suwet’en people in their traditional feast process, which is expected to take up to two weeks.

However, all parties are making it clear the agreement deals only with land and title rights generally. The pipeline itself remains in dispute, says former NDP MP Nathan Cullen, who was hired by the B.C. government as a liaison between the province and the hereditary chiefs.

“The opposition remains … will protests happen? Will barriers and blockades happen, I can’t say,” Cullen said Monday.

He noted that before the meetings in Smithers began, one of the hereditary leaders, Chief Woos, issued a statement calling for an “atmosphere of respect” to allow the Wet’suwet’en leaders to hold their negotiations with Canada _ a call that was reiterated on Sunday. Whether this is heard and respected by solidarity protesters remains to be seen, Cullen said.

The proposed agreement reached over the weekend aims to define more clearly the land and title rights of the Wet’suwet’en people in British Columbia, following the 1997 Delgamuukw-Gisday’wa decision.

In that case, the Supreme Court of Canada recognized the existence of Aboriginal title as an exclusive and ancestral right to the land, but the ruling fell short of recognizing the boundaries of the territory to which Wet’suwet’en title applies. The judges suggested at the time negotiations could be a better way to resolve some of these outstanding questions, but those discussions did not move forward.

While the proposed accord may not deal with the pipeline concerns, Cullen says if the work on land and title rights had been done 23 years ago, the current impasse over the Coastal GasLink pipeline might never have happened. If adopted by the Wet’suwet’en people, it will lay the foundation to ensure future development projects do not encounter these same problems.

“The parties in their wisdom were able to address the underlying reasons for the conflict. How it will inform the actual issue of the pipeline itself, I can’t say yet,” Cullen said.

“I believe that dialogue and negotiation is always better than the alternative, which is not talking and not trying to find something. But it remains a difficult question, there’s no doubt about it.”

The chiefs have consistently said they do not support the pipeline project and feel the way it was approved was not done appropriately, Cullen said, while the province and federal government say they will respect the permits that were legally issued and they have no right or jurisdiction to interfere with a standing court injunction against further efforts to block work on the project.

Therefore, despite the progress that has been made overall, an impasse over the pipeline remains.

Chief Woos called the draft agreement a milestone for everyone involved, though he added the “degree of satisfaction is not what we expected.”

The Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils. A majority of its councils have approved the pipeline, but some of the hereditary chiefs, including Woos, remain staunchly opposed to it running through their traditional territory.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Deer, the secretary of the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawake, said Sunday that activists had decided to maintain their rail blockade on the territory south of Montreal, at least for now.

Deer said the Mohawks want more clarification on the proposed arrangement before making a final decision.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at a mining convention happening today in Toronto, which will mark his first public appearance since the proposed agreement between the hereditary chiefs and the federal and provincial governments was reached.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 2, 2020.

