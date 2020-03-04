BCI Sr. Girls fall in CWOSSA semi-finals

By Josh Giles Sports Writer KITCHENER-WATERLOO-The CWOSSA Senior Girls Volleyball tournament played at the University of Waterloo Monday with the best of the best in the area compete to play against each other and hopefully come out as the winners. And that’s how the story went for a very talented BCI team. Coming into the tournament they were undefeated in Brant County against all comers, and they entered the tournament in good position to try and win it all. The first game they played was against the Guelph Gaels. They lost the first set 25-17 which is critical because they only played 3 set games as opposed to 5 set games, so they couldn’t afford to lose any more sets. But they did not disappoint, as they won the next…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice