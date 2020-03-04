Sports
ticker

BCI Sr. Girls fall in CWOSSA semi-finals

March 4, 2020 20 views
The semi-finals were a hard fought battle but BCI went down fighting. (Photo by Josh Giles)

By Josh Giles Sports Writer KITCHENER-WATERLOO-The CWOSSA Senior Girls Volleyball tournament played at the University of Waterloo Monday with the best of the best in the area compete to play against each other and hopefully come out as the winners. And that’s how the story went for a very talented BCI team. Coming into the tournament they were undefeated in Brant County against all comers, and they entered the tournament in good position to try and win it all. The first game they played was against the Guelph Gaels. They lost the first set 25-17 which is critical because they only played 3 set games as opposed to 5 set games, so they couldn’t afford to lose any more sets. But they did not disappoint, as they won the next…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

A support action by Six Nations people remains at the Hwy 6 bypass and Argyle Street awaiting word from Wet’suwet’en Chiefs on a resolution to a pipeline dispute that sparked solidarity and support actions country wide.. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Wet’suwet’en “arrangement” could take two weeks

March 4, 2020 33

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach draft arrangement in pipeline dispute By Hina Alam THE CANADIAN PRESS SMITHERS,…

Read more
Jesse Maracle outside his family’s home. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations brothers fighting to keep family home

March 4, 2020 105

By Donna Duric Writer Two Six Nations brothers are fighting to keep their family home after…

Read more