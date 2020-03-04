Hundreds don pink shirts in display against bullying

By Donna Duric Writer It was a sea of pink at the Six Nations Community Hall on Feb. 26 where hundreds of youth, community members and elected councillors celebrated Pink Shirt Day. The annual awareness day is recognized worldwide and aims to stamp out bullying after a grade nine boy in Nova Scotia was harassed for wearing a pink shirt to school. All the boys in the school ended up donning pink shirts in support of the youth and Pink Shirt Day was born, with a focus on anti-bullying in communities and schools across the world. Attendees enjoyed a pancake breakfast at the community hall and were given the chance to provide their input on how to curb bullying at Six Nations. Hundreds of people came out to the event,…



