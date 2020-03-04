Local News
Increased funding for Indigenous post-secondary education

March 4, 2020 9 views
Six Nations Polytechnic Brantford was the scene of an Ontario announcement of an increase in funding to Indigenous educaitonal institutions in Ontairo. ( Photo Courtesy of Ministry of Colleges, Training and Universities)

The government of Ontario is increasing funding by $1.8 million this year to Indigenous educational institutions in Ontario to help provide quality education. The increased funding announcement was made at Six Nations Polytechnic in Brantford last Friday and is set to go mostly towards institutes in northern Ontario to help them address the additional challenges and costs associated with travel, heating and snow removal. “Indigenous Institutes are a critical part of our public education system because they provide a culturally holistic learning environment that prepares learners for success in the workforce,” said Ross Romano, Ontario minister of colleges, training and universities. “By increasing support to Indigenous Institutes, we will help hundreds of Indigenous learners access the education and training they need to get good jobs and make Ontario open for…

