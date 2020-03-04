Local News
Re-trial ordered in shooting death of Jonathan Styres

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill and Lindsay Hill, Styres’ widow at a press conference last week. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer An Ontario judge has ordered a re-trial for a Binbrook man accused of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Six Nations man Jonathan Styres. Peter Khill was acquitted in the second-degree murder of Styres in 2018 but after a successful appeal was launched, he will now face another trial. Khill admitted at his first trial that he shot Styres in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2016 in the driveway of Khill’s rural home on Hwy. 56 in Glanbrook. Khill pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and argued that Styres was attempting to steal his truck and that he acted in self-defense. The judge’s order to hold another trial was lauded by Styres’ widow, Lindsay Hill, who was 29 at the time of Styres’s…

